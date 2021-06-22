Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

ORRF stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. 28,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,523. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.