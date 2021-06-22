Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.54 Million

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $181.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the highest is $187.80 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $91.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $738.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $722.30 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $950.39 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,582. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.