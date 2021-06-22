Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.58 Million

Analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post sales of $150.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.16 million. SJW Group reported sales of $147.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $572.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $596.79 million, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,109. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

