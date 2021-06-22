Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce $166.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.38 million to $170.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $656.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.01 million to $657.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $616.94 million, with estimates ranging from $609.85 million to $624.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 85,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $16,326,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $10,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $9,078,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $4,871,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

