Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,725%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -531.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

