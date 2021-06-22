Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $78.30. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,590.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

