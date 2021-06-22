Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Post $1.25 EPS

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE:NHI traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,078. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

