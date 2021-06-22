Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

