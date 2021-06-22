Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.44 Million

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post sales of $147.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.59 million and the highest is $157.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $137.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $615.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.48 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 4,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,595. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.75. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

