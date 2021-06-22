Brokerages Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price at $48.00

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

