Brokerages Set Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target at $32.50

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $492.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.70.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

