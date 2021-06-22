Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target at $42.29

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. 650,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,697 shares of company stock worth $4,121,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,790,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.