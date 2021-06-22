Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) PT at $30.60

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of analysts have commented on GFF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of GFF opened at $25.88 on Friday. Griffon has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

