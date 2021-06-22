Brokerages Set Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Price Target at GBX 276.43

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Friday. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a market cap of £409.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.75.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

