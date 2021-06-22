Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $164.50

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $178.70. The stock had a trading volume of 666,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,625. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $180.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.