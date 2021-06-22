Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) PT at $6.32

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

TELL stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.41. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tellurian by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

