Brokerages Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT at $49.14

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 62.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,893 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

