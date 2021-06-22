Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $48.83

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

