Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $56.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

