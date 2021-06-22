Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

