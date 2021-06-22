BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Financial Analysis

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BRP Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BRP Group and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 26.65%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than QDM International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP Group and QDM International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 19.12 -$8.65 million $0.20 137.05 QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

QDM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% QDM International N/A N/A -1,084.65%

Volatility & Risk

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of -3.88, suggesting that its share price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP Group beats QDM International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.