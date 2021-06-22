Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$12.95 and last traded at C$12.73, with a volume of 5952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.72.

Specifically, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at C$16,060,040.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$291.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

