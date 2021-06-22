C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Holdings Raised by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 86.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 56.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 2,535.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 371,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 357,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 302.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. 5,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,087. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 351,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $21,369,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,806,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,443,790 shares of company stock valued at $343,690,865 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.