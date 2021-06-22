Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.30 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

WHD stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.32. 28,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,134. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

