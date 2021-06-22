Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 245.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.