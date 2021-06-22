Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.10.

CPE opened at $53.82 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

