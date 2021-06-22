Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Callon Petroleum traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.86. 29,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,575,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Truist Securities increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

