Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

CATC traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,592. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 88,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,777,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.