Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Campbell Soup worth $23,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.37. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.