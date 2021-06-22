Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s share price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.23. Approximately 45,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,332,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

