Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Shares Down 5.2%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 160,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 393,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

