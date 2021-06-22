Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

GOEV stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56. Canoo has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $5,269,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $16,735,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.