Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.49. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 1,017 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

