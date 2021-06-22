Capital Growth Management LP Acquires New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $209.42. 3,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.77. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

