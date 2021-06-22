Capital Growth Management LP Cuts Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Capital Growth Management LP decreased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of SITC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 38,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -755.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

