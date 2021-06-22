Capital Growth Management LP Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Growth Management LP cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 161,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,581. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

