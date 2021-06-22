Capital Growth Management LP Sells 600,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Growth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for approximately 2.5% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $27,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 265,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,350,877. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.