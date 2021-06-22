Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. 15,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,819. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

