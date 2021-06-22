Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Cardtronics worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardtronics by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 83,749 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the first quarter worth $53,272,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the first quarter worth $34,279,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of CATM opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cardtronics plc has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.