Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 507.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.57% of Cardtronics worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,854,000 after buying an additional 303,603 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,272,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,441,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 437,029 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATM stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

