Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $18.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.