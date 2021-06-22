CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.85 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $579.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 65.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

