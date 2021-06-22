cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

cbdMD stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. cbdMD has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 79.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that cbdMD will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YCBD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,284,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 844,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,559,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 388,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 385,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 265,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 228,683 shares during the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

