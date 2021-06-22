Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.63 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $263.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

