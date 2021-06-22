Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 118.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.05 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

