CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $2.52 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

CESDF opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.68.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

