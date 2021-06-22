ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

