Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham Sells 14,376 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $694.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $676.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

