Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.