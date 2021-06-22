Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CHMI stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $176.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

